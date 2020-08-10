Francis Thunderhawk, Pine Ridge, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Kim Crago, Nisland, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Taylor Cook, Pierre, possession of alcohol by a minor, 10 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, license suspended for 30 days, do not consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana or frequent any bars/establishments selling primarily alcohol for 1 year, $100 fine, $68.50 costs.
Leander Austin, Pierre, operate a motor vehicle with a cracked windshield, failure to maintain financial responsibility, 1 day in jail suspended, abide by law for 6 months, $25 fine, $68.50 costs.
Hayden Bearheels, Pierre, possession of alcohol by a minor, 5 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 30 days, do not consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana or frequent any bars/establishments selling primarily alcohol for 1 year, $100 fine, $68.50 costs.
Chase Nadeau, Pierre, ingest intoxicant other than alcoholic beverage, driving under the influence-1st offense, 40 days in jail suspended, 1 year of unsupervised probation, license revoked for 30 days, do not consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana or frequent any bars/establishments selling primarily alcohol for 1 year, $300 fines, $318 costs.
Jose Araujo-Cota, II, Fort Pierre, impersonation to deceive law-enforcement officer, 10 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 6 months, $200 fine, $86.50 costs.
Jimmy Cornelius, Pierre, simple assault with attempt to cause bodily injury, 30 days in jail with 29 days suspended and credit for 1 day, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $86.50 costs.
Abigail Whillock, Aberdeen, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Timothy Misterek, Harrold, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.
Arthur Dewit, Pierre, over limit/unlawful possession other-species fish, $30 fine, $68.50 costs.
Kyleen Horsely, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $99 fine, $68.50 costs.
Heath Gourneau, Fort Thompson, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Heaven Miller, Pierre, failure to maintain financial responsibility, 15 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 6 months, license suspended for 30 days, $100 fine, $68.50 costs.
Sheyanne Bruguier, Eagle Butte, disorderly conduct, 30 days in jail with 29 days suspended and credit for 1 day, abide by law for 1 year, do not consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijauna or frequent any bars/establishments selling primarily alcohol for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $100 fine, $68.50 costs.
Kaylor Machan, Van Buren, AR, limited exemptions on certain vehicles hauling ag products, $104 fine, $68.50 costs.
Mary Alleman, Pierre, driving with suspended license, $204 fine, $68.50 costs.
Nicholas Kukowski, Detroit Lakes, MN, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
John Vellinga, Sioux Falls, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
John Anfinrud, Pierre, under-minimum-length fish, $25 fine, $62.50 costs.
Charryel Schreiber, Pierre, seat belt violation, speeding on other roadways, $64 fines, $68.50 costs.
Jaina Patten, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Chase Nadeau, Pierre, passengers between ages 14-18 required to wear seat belts (2), certain operators required to wear seat belts, $75 fines.
Joseph Hoffman, Pierre, seat belt violation, speeding on other roadways, $84 fines, $68.50 costs.
Terry Bernhardt, McCook Lake, over limit/unlawful possession of other-species fish, $30 fine, $68.50 costs.
Lucille Pena, Pierre, renewal registration during assigned month, seat belt violation, operator assure passengers ages 5-18 wear seat belts, failure to use child-passenger restraint system, $129 fines, $68.50 costs.
Brice Sutton, Agar, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Jacob Kainz, Pierre, petty theft-2nd degree-$400 or less, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, no entry into Walmart for 1 year, $300 fine, $68.50 costs.
Cody Clarambeau, Sioux Falls, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Abram Elder, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Justin Binder, Highmore, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Earl Miller, Dakota Dunes, over limit/unlawful possession of other-species fish, $30 fine, $68.50 costs.
Paul Steffen, Pierre, aquatic invasive-species watercraft, $25 fine, $62.50 costs.
