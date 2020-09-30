Richard McKinney, Pierre, impersonation to deceive law enforcement, 90 days in jail with 80 days suspended and credit for 1 day, abide by law for 1 year, $86.50 costs.

Edward Wallace, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $68.50 costs.

Garrett Leesman, Pierre, film on front window, seat belt violation, $79 fines, $68.50 costs.

Jackie Shepherd, Onida, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Tyler Hansen, Pierre, careless driving, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Christopher Mexican, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Tae McGill, Pierre, driving with suspended license, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $300 fine, $68.50 costs.

Katlin St. John, Pierre, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Logan Lawrence, Pierre, possession of alcohol by minor, 10 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 6 months, license suspended for 30 days, do not consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana or frequent any bars/establishments selling primarily alcohol for 6 months, $100 fine, $68.50 costs.

John Crain, Blunt, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Susan Bast, Highmore, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Patricia Gray, Fort Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Thomas McCaskell, Rapid City, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Tom Maher, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $99 fine, $68.50 costs.

Kallie Carey, Huron, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Kurt Fagerland, Britton, municipal speeding, $99 fine, $62.50 costs.

Jackson Miller, Fort Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $68.50 costs.

Jaret Clarke, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $99 fine, $68.50 costs.

Austin Eckert, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $99 fine, $68.50 costs.

Pamela Kobus, Pierre, driving under the influence-1st offense, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, do not consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana or frequent bars/establishments selling primarily alcohol for 1 year, $250 fine, $186.50 costs.

Dayton Bothwell, Piere, failure to make proper stop at intersection, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Kasi Matinez, Rapid City, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Andrew Davidson, Mishawaka, IN, speeding on a state highway, $99 fine, $68.50 costs.

David Tatum, Holabird, violate stopped vehicle with red/amber/yellow signal/lights, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Luke Leingang, Pierre, seat belt violation, speeding on other roadways, $44 fines, $68.50 costs.

Brenda Fernandez, Pierre, failure to use child passenger restraint system, $25 fine.

Taylor Cook, Pierre, possession of alcohol by minor, 10 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 6 months, license suspended for 30 days, $100 fine, $68.50 costs.

Misty Downes, Jackson, MN, driving under the influence-1st offense, 90 days in jail with 85 days suspended and credit for 5 days, abide by law for 1 year, license revoked for 1 year, obtain a chemical dependency evaluation and complete treatment, do not consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana or frequent any bars/establishments selling primarily alcohol for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $500 fine, $236.50 costs.

Maioha Kingi, Porcupine, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Gordon Beckwith, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Breelyn Cowan, Highmore, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.

Tags

Load comments