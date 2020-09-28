Tyler Gabriel, Pierre, unauthorized ingestion of controlled substance in Schedules I or II, 2 years in penitentiary suspended with credit for 2 days, 2 years of supervised probation, do not for 2 years consume/possess any alcohol/mood-altering substances or enter establishments selling primarily alcohol or where controlled substances are used, obtain a GED, submit to testing of blood/urine/bodily fluids for 2 years, participate in 24/7 Sobriety Program for 2 years, submit to warrantless searches of person/residence/vehicle for 2 years, have no contact with anyone on probation/parole/DOC aftercare or drug users/dealers/intoxicated persons for 2 years, $2,000 fine, $106.50 costs.
Andy Kelford, Custer, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.
Hayden Bearheels, Pierre, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, $204 fine, $68.50 costs.
Craig Wetter, Lamberton, Minnesota, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Jon Steinmetz, Fargo, North Dakota, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Jackson Overweg, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $68.50 costs.
David Miller, Hayfield, Minnesota, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Marcy Knoble, Gettysburg, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Darleen Bothwell, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $68.50 costs.
Stephen Greene, Fort Pierre, overweight on axle, $104 fine, $68.50 costs, $537 penalty.
Nicole Washenberger, Aberdeen, petty theft-2nd degree-$400 or less, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, no entry into Walmart for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $68.50 costs.
Chackkris Soundara, Sioux Falls, unauthorized use of vehicle or vessel, 100 days in jail with 79 days suspended and credit for 21 days, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $86.50 costs.
Carla Reed, Fort Pierre, driving under the influence-1st offense, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, license revoked for 30 days, do not consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances or frequent establishments selling primarily alcohol for 1 year, $250 fine, $236.50 costs.
James Stover, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Ryan Jensen, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Kala Wallace, Pierre, failure to make proper stop at intersection, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Robert Bidwell, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Carson Wyly, Fort Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Rolland Highpipe, Pierre, possession of alcohol by minor, 20 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $200 fine, $68.50 costs.
Jeffrey Askew, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $68.50 costs.
Tom Maher, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Camryn Williams, Pierre, failure to make proper stop at intersection, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Tammy Butters, Ankeny, Iowa, operator assure passengers ages 5-18 wear seat belts, $25 fine.
Teri Henninger, Fort Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $99 fine, $68.50 costs.
Kameron Christal, Hannibal, Missouri, speeding on other roadways, $99 fine, $68.50 costs.
Jodi Eagle Hawk, Pierre, simple assault with attempt to cause bodily injury, 60 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, abide by conditions of parole in previous case, pay attorney fees, $86.50 costs.
Veryl Huisman, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Darrell Hamann, Pierre, driving with suspended license, seat belt violation, $229 fines, $68.50 costs.
Joseph Cholik, Fort Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Todd Sandal, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $68.50 costs.
Robert Spaid, Blunt, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
