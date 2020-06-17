Kennedy Kirsch, Rapid City, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Mitchell Martin, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Patrick Eaglechasing, Pierre, violate parking lot requirements, $110 fine, $62.50 costs.

Kip Green, Winner, limited exemption on certain vehicles handling ag products, $104 fine, $68.50 costs.

Lauden Taylor, Pierre, simple assault with attempt to cause bodily injury, 15 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $86.50 costs.

Mary West, Sioux Falls, false report to authorities, 100 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $250 fine, $86.50 costs.

Edna Richard, Pierre, simple assault with attempt to cause bodily injury, 60 days in jail suspended, 1 year of unsupervised probation, pay attorney fees, $86.50 costs.

Jamie Marks, Fort Thompson, no proper license plates on vehicle, speeding on a state highway, $113 fines, $137 costs.

Dilyn Atthestraight, Pierre, driving with suspended license, $204 fine, $68.50 costs.

Shane Lehrkamp, Pierre, overweight on axle, $104 fine, $68.50 costs, $3,270 penalty.

Joshua Lee, Pierre, disorderly conduct, 30 days in jail with 29 days suspended and credit for 1 day, 1 year of unsupervised probation, do not consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substance/marijuana or frequent any bars/establishments selling primarily alcohol for 1 year, complete parenting classes, $100 fine, $68.50 costs.

Ronald Coleman, Pierre, manufacture/distribute/possess drugs on Schedule I or II, 10 years in penitentiary with 7 years suspended, $106.50 costs, $150 restitution.

Keith Goodman, Pierre, disorderly conduct, 30 days in jail with 29 days suspended and credit for 1 day, abide by law for 6 months, $200 fine, $68.50 costs.

Eli Howe, Harrold, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Manuel Marquez, Grand Prairie, TX, speeding on other roadways, $99 fine, $68.50 costs.

Shirly Livermont, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Jerad Stahl, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Mark Ripley, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.

Daniel Jensen, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Brian Coley, Minneapolis, MN, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Rayden Rodriquez, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Danyel Doolittle, Pierre, failure to make proper stop at intersection, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

