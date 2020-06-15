Shiloe King, Blunt, driving under the influence- 2nd offense, 120 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, do not consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana or frequent any bars/establishments selling primarily alcohol, submit to testing of blood/breath/urine/bodily fluids for 1 year, $500 fine, $281.50 costs.
Kyle Wolfe, Hankinson, ND, driving under the influence- 1st offense, 30 days in jail with 27 days suspended and credit for 3 days, abide by law for 1 year, license revoked for 30 days, do not consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana or frequent any bars/establishments selling primarily alcohol for 1 year, $200 fine, $236.50 costs.
Constance Holybear, Pierre, open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle, 5 days in jail with 4 days suspended and credit for 1 day, abide by law for 6 months, do not consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana or frequent any bars/ establishments selling primarily alcohol for 6 months, $68.50 costs.
Albert Cummins, Pierre, left-turning vehicle- manner of making turn, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Kerry Van Hunnik, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Kenden Rivenes, Onida, exhibition driving, 30 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $500 fine, $68.50 costs.
Ralph Jangula, Bismarck, ND, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $68.50 costs
Kenneth Rausch, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Peter Hansen, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Randy Olson, Highmore, aquatic invasive species watercraft, $25 fine, $62.50 costs.
Brooke Easland, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Michelle McManaway, Pierre, driving with suspended license, $204 fine, $68.50 costs.
Patrick Fransen, Pierre, illegal lane change, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Reynold Howe, possession of alcohol by minor, 20 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 6 months, $200 fine, $68.50 costs.
Cante Odea, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.
Jennifer Nelsen, Watertown, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Elodio Falcon, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.
Aaron Carda, Pierre, failure to yield right-of-way, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Alexandra Smith, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Alyzah Doolittle, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Andrea Drageset, Fort Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Kira Waln, Pierre, driving with suspended license, 10 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 6 months, pay attorney fees, $100 fine, $68.50 costs.
Mario Paniagua, Pahokee, FL, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Russell Hanson, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
