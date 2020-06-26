Becky Nelson, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Leann Grev, Ramona, CA, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Trey Grannes, Pierre, seat belt violation, failure to make proper stop at intersection, $79 fines, $68.50 costs.

Raymond Petersek, Colome, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Emma Lacher, Fort Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Sharice Jewett, Harrold, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $68.50 costs.

Christine Jongeling, Blunt, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Lawsin Jones, Pierre, film on front window, seat belt violation, speeding on other roadways, $118 fines, $137 costs.

Heather Cook, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $154 fine, $68.50 costs.

James Suedkamp, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $68.50 costs.

Jordan DeBoer, Miller, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $68.50 costs.

Mario Paniagua, Pahokee, FL, wrong way on street, $60 fine, $62.50 costs.

Daniel Konrad, Pierre, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Jason Eaglefeather, Sioux Falls, enter or surreptitiously remain in building, 30 days in jail with 17 days suspended and credit for 13 days, abide by law for 6 months, no entry into Avera Clinic or Hospital for 1 year unless needing medical attention, pay attorney fees.

Charlotte Ladeaux, Pierre, petty theft-2nd degree-$400 or less, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, no entry into Yesway for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $68.50 costs, $1.89 restitution.

Kelsey Howe, Pierre, petty theft-2nd degree-$400 or less, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, no entry into Dakotamart for 1 year, $300 fine, $68.50 costs, $52.47 restitution.

James Lapointe, possession of alcohol by minor, obstruct police/jailer/firefighter, 120 days in jail with 100 days suspended and credit for 20 days, abide by law for 1 year, do not consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana or frequent bars/establishments selling primarily alcohol for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $300 fines, $155 costs.

Casey Nixon, Pierre, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Trevor Nold, Pierre, failure to make proper stop at intersection, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Megan Matthews, Huron, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Jason Fletcher, Highmore, too many lines, $50 fine, $68.50 costs.

Derek Ravellette, Aberdeen, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Blake Berger, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $99 fine, $68.50 costs.

Krystal Firecloud, Pierre, failure to use child passenger restraint system- 2 counts, $50 fines.

Cora Flyingby, Cherry Creek, NE, disorderly conduct, 10 days in jail with 9 days suspended and credit for 1 day, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $68.50 costs.

Abbie Gillaspie, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Adam Galindo, Thornton, CO, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Joshua Pullman, Onida, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Elisha Patten, Pierre, renewal registration during assigned month, seat belt violation, operator assure passengers ages 5-18 wear seat belts, $104 fines, $68.50 costs.

Hunter Hauffe, Marengo, IL, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Pok Bryant, Seneca, failure to yield right-of-way, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Tags

Sign up for our email newsletters

Load comments