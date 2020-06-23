Tyler Goodkill, Pierre, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $68.50 costs.
Nicole Bowker, Pierre, failure to maintain financial responsibility, 10 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 6 months, license suspended for 30 days, $100 fine, $68.50 costs.
Jerald Ogan, Pierre, drive vehicle with contents leaking or dropping, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Melinda Frick, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Pedro Ruiz, Newton, AL, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.
Chad Berger, Mandan, ND, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.
Lyle Lindeman, Mobridge, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Mary Holzwarth, Gettysburg, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Stephanie Martinez, Fort Pierre, driving with suspended license, $204 fine, $68.50 costs.
Alec Adamski, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.
Elvis Serrano, Ridgeview, film on front window, no driver’s license, speeding on a state highway, $147 fines, $205.50 costs.
Nicole Glynn, Pierre, failure to make proper stop at intersection, no driver’s license, $108 fines, $137 costs.
Steven Chavez, Highmore, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $68.50 costs.
Timothy Wetz, Spearfish, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Mark Rosenberg, Redfield, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Shaylee Tople, Fort Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Daniel Guerue, Pierre, failure to maintain financial responsibility, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, license suspended for 30 days, $200 fine, $68.50 costs.
David Braun, Pierre, file false or forged instrument, uttering simulated process, 5 years of supervised probation, submit apology letter to Hughes County Finance Officer, perform 100 hours of community service, submit to testing of blood/breath/urine/bodily fluids for 5 years, do not consume any alcohol/controlled substances or enter/be present in establishments selling/using alcohol/controlled substances or where gambling is present for 5 years, $190 costs.
Kyle Prejean, Rayne, LA, petty theft- 1st degree- over $400, 120 days in jail with 118 days suspended and credit for 2 days, abide by law for 1 year, no entry into Walmart for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $500 fine, $116.90 costs, $1,998 restitution.
Jesse McQuistion, Casper, WY, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Lori Crowell, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.
Duane McCullough, Gettysburg, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Alicia Baumiller, Bismarck, ND, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Shila Leno, Bismarck, ND, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Gregory Filbert, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.
Daeton Boe, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Roxanne Stevens, Miller, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Timothy Murphy, Yucca Valley, CA, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.
Robert Knight, Webster, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Daniel Darlak, Sycamore, IL, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
David Berger, Fort Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Brenna Helm, Selby, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Isaac Lucero, Pierre, failure to maintain financial responsibility, 5 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, license suspended for 30 days, $100 fine, $68.50 costs.
