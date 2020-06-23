Tyler Goodkill, Pierre, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $68.50 costs.

Nicole Bowker, Pierre, failure to maintain financial responsibility, 10 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 6 months, license suspended for 30 days, $100 fine, $68.50 costs.

Jerald Ogan, Pierre, drive vehicle with contents leaking or dropping, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Melinda Frick, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Pedro Ruiz, Newton, AL, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.

Chad Berger, Mandan, ND, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.

Lyle Lindeman, Mobridge, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Mary Holzwarth, Gettysburg, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Stephanie Martinez, Fort Pierre, driving with suspended license, $204 fine, $68.50 costs.

Alec Adamski, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.

Elvis Serrano, Ridgeview, film on front window, no driver’s license, speeding on a state highway, $147 fines, $205.50 costs.

Nicole Glynn, Pierre, failure to make proper stop at intersection, no driver’s license, $108 fines, $137 costs.

Steven Chavez, Highmore, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $68.50 costs.

Timothy Wetz, Spearfish, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Mark Rosenberg, Redfield, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Shaylee Tople, Fort Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Daniel Guerue, Pierre, failure to maintain financial responsibility, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, license suspended for 30 days, $200 fine, $68.50 costs.

David Braun, Pierre, file false or forged instrument, uttering simulated process, 5 years of supervised probation, submit apology letter to Hughes County Finance Officer, perform 100 hours of community service, submit to testing of blood/breath/urine/bodily fluids for 5 years, do not consume any alcohol/controlled substances or enter/be present in establishments selling/using alcohol/controlled substances or where gambling is present for 5 years, $190 costs.

Kyle Prejean, Rayne, LA, petty theft- 1st degree- over $400, 120 days in jail with 118 days suspended and credit for 2 days, abide by law for 1 year, no entry into Walmart for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $500 fine, $116.90 costs, $1,998 restitution.

Jesse McQuistion, Casper, WY, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Lori Crowell, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.

Duane McCullough, Gettysburg, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Alicia Baumiller, Bismarck, ND, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Shila Leno, Bismarck, ND, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Gregory Filbert, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.

Daeton Boe, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Roxanne Stevens, Miller, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Timothy Murphy, Yucca Valley, CA, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.

Robert Knight, Webster, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Daniel Darlak, Sycamore, IL, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

David Berger, Fort Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Brenna Helm, Selby, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Isaac Lucero, Pierre, failure to maintain financial responsibility, 5 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, license suspended for 30 days, $100 fine, $68.50 costs.

