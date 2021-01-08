Jay Bartz, Fridley, Minn., simple assault intentionally cause bodily injury, 299 days in jail suspended and 1 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, not attend the Sturgis Rally or be in Sturgis area till after 08/31/2021, $1,000 fine, $96.50 costs.
Brenna Dimmit, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
David Osborn, Montrose, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Jamie Dolezal, Belvidere, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $48.50 costs.
Ryan Cardenas, Pierre, driving under the influence — 1st offense, 30 days in jail suspended, license revoked for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $250 fine, $246.50 costs.
Blaire Bridger, Pierre, driving under the influence- 1st offense, 30 days in jail suspended, chemical dependency evaluation filed prior to sentencing, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $250 fine, $196.50 costs.
Terrell Brantley, Houston, Texas, truck route violations, $54 fine, $62.50 costs.
William Goff, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Mary Kurtenbach, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Joshua Anderson, Hitchcock, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Nathan Haberling, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Jacey Jessop, Wasta, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Elmer Sandoval, Brighton, Colo., speeding on a state highway, $19 fine, $78.50 costs.
Brianna Stoeser, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Peter Lengkeek, Fort Thompson, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Clifton Mauer, Mitchell, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Annica Cox, Rapid City, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Dayna Martinmaas, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Teagen Moser, Volga, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Meyada Maali, Mitchell, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Paul Jankord, Pukwana, over limit/unlawful poss. other species fish, under minimum length of fish, $55 fines, $151 costs.
Briggs Runge, Pierre, careless driving, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Mike Schmidt, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
McKenzie Roach, Rosebud, petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less, 10 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 6 months, $100 fine, $78.50 costs.
Kennedy Ashley, Pierre, possession of 2 ounces of marijuana or less, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $96.50 costs.
Amber Best, Pierre, resisting arrest, intentional damage to property- $400-$1000, 248 days in jail suspended and 2 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments, pay attorney fees, $200 fines, $173 costs, $104.37 restitution.
Scott Kronschnabel, Pierre, violation of protection order, 29 days in jail suspended and 1 credited, $200 fine, $96.50 costs.
Sherry Eklund, Kingman, Kan., speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Jayden Bruguier, Pierre, passengers between 14-18 required to wear seat belts, $25 fine.
Christopher Dockter, Pierre, no proper license plates on vehicle, speeding on other roadways, $93 fines, $157 costs.
Jerry Perkins, Tucson, Ariz., speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Craig Arthur, Watertown, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Kristian Kongslien, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Eli Howe, Harrold, driving under the influence-1st offense, 57 days in jail and 3 suspended, Chemical dependency Certificate of Completion filed during sentencing, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments, pay attorney fees, $250 fine, $186.50 costs.
Georgene Bender, Agar, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Kyler Reddog, Eagle Butte, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Brandon Johnson, Claire City, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Brian Robertson, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Anthony Steele, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Cody Barta, Fort Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Kipley Holbrook, Douglas, Nebraska, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $78.50 costs.
Nicholas Bjork, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
