Wayde Wieczorek, Aberdeen, disorderly conduct, $65 fine, $72.50 costs.
Peyton Drew, Gettysburg, possession of alcohol by a minor, 30 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $200 fine, $78.50 costs.
Julie Cowan, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
John Bush, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Dusty Carroll, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Zachary Klein, Gladwin, Mich., speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Kayla Dubray, Pierre, driving with suspended license, failure to make proper stop at stop intersection, seat belt violation, operating a vehicle with a cracked windshield, no registration receipt in vehicle, $333 fines, $157 costs.
Megan Griffin, Pierre, driving with a suspended license, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.
Olivia Young, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Amber Best, Pierre, driving under the influence- 1st offense, 99 days in jail suspended and 1 credited, license revoked for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, complete chemical dependency evaluation, pay attorney fees, $100 fine, $331.20 costs.
David Peck, Pierre, disorderly conduct, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $300 fine, $68.50 costs.
Raeanna Shaw, Pierre, disorderly conduct, 5 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $100 fine, $68.50 costs.
Shawn-Marguirite Bruguier, Eagle Butte, open alcoholic bev container accessible in vehicle, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Ardis Baumgartner, Pierre, failure to make proper stop at stop intersection, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Tayia Kierstead, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $78.50 costs.
Crystal Lindkugel, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Corey Neale, Watertown, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Dustin Marshall, Pierre, film on front window, film on back window, restrictions on sunscreening devices on windshield, $162 fines, $235.50 costs.
Jordan Jensen, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Jacob Big Eagle, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Michael Daoud, Henrico, Va., spedding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Nicholas Bjork, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, Pierre, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Nathen Doherty, Pierre, restrictions on sunscreening devices on windshield, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Sidney Lacher, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
William Goff, Pierre, careless driving, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ravae Bowman, Pierre, disorderly conduct, 28 days in jail suspended and 2 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments, file proof/progress report for recommendations in evaluation, pay attorney fees, $250 fine, $78.50 costs.
Antonio Fegueroa, Box Elder, impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer, 90 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $96.50 costs.
Kaden Bridger, Pierre, reckless driving, exhibition driving, failure to make proper stop at stop intersection, 45 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $550 fines, $253.50 costs.
Daryl Smith, Pierre, unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedule I/II, 5 years in the penitentiary suspended with 14 days credited, pay attorney fees, $122.06 costs.
Tyrell Herren, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Jacey Schmidt, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Connie Brandon, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, driving with suspended license, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.
Nancy Haefner, Mound City, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $78.50 costs.
Joshua Dunn, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Bishop Meinke, Pierre, possession of alcohol by a minor, 5 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $200 fine, $78.50 costs.
Kennedy Ashley, Pierre, disorderly conduct, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $100 fine, $78.50 costs.
Shawn Staack, Syracuse, Neb., conveyance removal requirements, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
Justin Dunbar, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Julia Garreau, Eagle Butte, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.
Cindy Barnes, Anamoose, N.D., speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Brady Bear Stops, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Tanya Lieberman, Fort Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Antonio Fegueroa, Box Elder, domestic abuse simple assault with attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm, 56 days in jail and 4 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $121.50 costs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.