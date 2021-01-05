Wayde Wieczorek, Aberdeen, disorderly conduct, $65 fine, $72.50 costs.

Peyton Drew, Gettysburg, possession of alcohol by a minor, 30 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $200 fine, $78.50 costs.

Julie Cowan, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

John Bush, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.

Dusty Carroll, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Zachary Klein, Gladwin, Mich., speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Kayla Dubray, Pierre, driving with suspended license, failure to make proper stop at stop intersection, seat belt violation, operating a vehicle with a cracked windshield, no registration receipt in vehicle, $333 fines, $157 costs.

Megan Griffin, Pierre, driving with a suspended license, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.

Olivia Young, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Amber Best, Pierre, driving under the influence- 1st offense, 99 days in jail suspended and 1 credited, license revoked for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, complete chemical dependency evaluation, pay attorney fees, $100 fine, $331.20 costs.

David Peck, Pierre, disorderly conduct, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $300 fine, $68.50 costs.

Raeanna Shaw, Pierre, disorderly conduct, 5 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $100 fine, $68.50 costs.

Shawn-Marguirite Bruguier, Eagle Butte, open alcoholic bev container accessible in vehicle, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Ardis Baumgartner, Pierre, failure to make proper stop at stop intersection, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Tayia Kierstead, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $78.50 costs.

Crystal Lindkugel, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Corey Neale, Watertown, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Dustin Marshall, Pierre, film on front window, film on back window, restrictions on sunscreening devices on windshield, $162 fines, $235.50 costs.

Jordan Jensen, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Jacob Big Eagle, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Michael Daoud, Henrico, Va., spedding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Nicholas Bjork, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, Pierre, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Nathen Doherty, Pierre, restrictions on sunscreening devices on windshield, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Sidney Lacher, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

William Goff, Pierre, careless driving, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Ravae Bowman, Pierre, disorderly conduct, 28 days in jail suspended and 2 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments, file proof/progress report for recommendations in evaluation, pay attorney fees, $250 fine, $78.50 costs.

Antonio Fegueroa, Box Elder, impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer, 90 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $96.50 costs.

Kaden Bridger, Pierre, reckless driving, exhibition driving, failure to make proper stop at stop intersection, 45 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $550 fines, $253.50 costs.

Daryl Smith, Pierre, unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedule I/II, 5 years in the penitentiary suspended with 14 days credited, pay attorney fees, $122.06 costs.

Tyrell Herren, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Jacey Schmidt, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Connie Brandon, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, driving with suspended license, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.

Nancy Haefner, Mound City, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $78.50 costs.

Joshua Dunn, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Bishop Meinke, Pierre, possession of alcohol by a minor, 5 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $200 fine, $78.50 costs.

Kennedy Ashley, Pierre, disorderly conduct, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $100 fine, $78.50 costs.

Shawn Staack, Syracuse, Neb., conveyance removal requirements, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.

Justin Dunbar, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Julia Garreau, Eagle Butte, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.

Cindy Barnes, Anamoose, N.D., speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Brady Bear Stops, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Tanya Lieberman, Fort Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Antonio Fegueroa, Box Elder, domestic abuse simple assault with attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm, 56 days in jail and 4 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $121.50 costs.

Tags

Load comments