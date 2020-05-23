Earl Siefken, Pierre, rear lamps required, unnecessary parking on rural road, $56.50 fines, $63.50 costs.
Douglas Arend, Weatherford, TX, speeding on a state highway, $99 fine, $68.50 costs.
Jordan Rathbun, Fort Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Jay Pearson, Fort Pierre, driving vehicle with contents leaking or dropping, seat belt violation, $79 fines, $68.50 costs.
Kenneth Fischer, Jr., Pierre, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, ingest intoxicant other than alcoholic beverage, 210 days in jail with 191 days suspended and credit for 19 days, abide by law for 1 year, do not consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana or frequent bars/establishments selling primarily alcohol for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $300 fines, $618.40 costs.
Skyler Jackson, Box Elder, driving under the influence- 2nd offense, 60 days in jail with 57 days suspended and credit for 3 days, license revoked for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, do not consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana or frequent bars/establishments selling primarily alcohol for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $500 fine, $236.50 costs.
David Peterman, Miller, speeding on a state highway, $99 fine, $68.50 costs.
Ryan Rowley, Pierre, driving under the influence- 1st offense, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, do not consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana for 1 year, license revoked for 30 days, pay attorney fees, $250 fine, $266.50 costs.
Shane Briggs, Vienna, renewal registration during assigned month, eluding, 60 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, license suspended for 60 days, $400 fine, $116.50 costs.
Marco Botha, Onida, speeding on other roadways, $99 fine, $68.50 costs.
Jessica Stalling, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Wroper Kosel, Glenham, speeding on a four-lane in rural area, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Terinie Sutherland, Watertown, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, $204 fine, $68.50 costs.
Jennifer Mittleider, Spearfish, impersonation to deceive law enforcement, 60 days in jail with 59 days suspended and credit for 1 day, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $86.50 costs.
Carlie O’Connor, Fort Pierre, municipal speeding, $53.50 fine, $62.50 costs.
Kentone Traversie, Dupree, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Jamie Leddy, Huron, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.
Justyne Burghardt, Watertown, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
