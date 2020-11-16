Linda Sullivan, Vivian, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Mylo Grabow, Rapid City, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Adam Wrage, Gwinner, North Dakota, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Damon Clarambeau, Fort Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Brain Peterson, Sturgis, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Jessi Owens, Pierre, failure to report accident to police, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Gavin Boe, Fort Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $154 fine, $78.50 costs.
Shannon Van Dam, Murdo, speeding on a four-lane in rural area, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Jorge Araujo-Cota, Fort Pierre, driving under the influence-1st offense, 30 days in jail with 29 days suspended and credit for 1 day, abide by law for 1 year, license revoked for 30 days, do not consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana or frequent any bars/establishments selling primarily alcohol for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $250 fine, $251.50 costs.
Stephen Ullrich, North Platte, Nebraska, conveyance removal requirement, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
Beth Slovek, Watertown, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Brian Laney, Prairie Rose, North Dakota, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Diana Melvin, Fort Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Justin Kleiman, Rapid City, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ross MacDonald, Stevens Point, Wisconsin, speeding on a four-lane in rural area, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Lily Cook, Fort Pierre, speeding on a four-lane in rural area, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Jamie Adkinson, Spearfish, driving with suspended license, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.
Jediah Kulla, Hayti, film on front window, $54 fine, $12.25 costs.
Taylor Lawrence, Eagle Butte, speeding on a state highway, $99 fine, $68.50 costs.
Wendell Nezzie, Red Scaffold, speeding on a state highway, failure to maintain financial responsibility, 10 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 6 months, license suspended for 30 days, $239 fines, $157 costs.
Jeffrey Frenzel, Bemidji, Minnesota, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Madison Hand, Midland, speeding on a state highway, $99 fine, $78.50 costs.
Paula Schilousky, Albion, Nebraska, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Douglas Cochrane, Eustis, Nebraska, illegal conveyance placement into water, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
