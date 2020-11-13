Delbert Stands, Jr., Pierre, possession of alcohol by a minor, 10 days in jail suspended, abide by law for six months, license suspended for 30 days, do not consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana or frequent any bars/establishments selling primarily alcohol for six months, $200 fine, $78.50 costs.

Golden Ferguson, Daytona Beach, Florida, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Dwight Hiatt, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Harvey Krautschun, Spearfish, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Todd Hattum, Harrold, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Murdoch Word, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Josue Bahena, Los Angeles, California, speeding on other roadways, open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle, driving under the influence-2nd offense, 120 days in jail with 117 days suspended and credit for 3 days, abide by law for 1 year, license revoked for 1 year, do not consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana or frequent any bars/establishments selling primarily alcohol for 1 year, $754 fines, $403.50 costs.

Samuel Koenecke, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.

Edward Glynn, Galveston, Texas, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Reginald Estes, Lower Brule, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Travis Gilliland, Ainsworth, Nebraska, conveyance removal requirements, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.

Zachary Kortman, Tustin, California, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

David Taft, Reno, Nevada, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Tammy Kraus, Rapid City, renewal registration during assigned month, speeding on a state highway, $113 fines, $157 costs.

Matthew Haman, Fort Pierre, driving under the influence-6th or subsequent offense, 10 years in penitentiary suspended, 48 days in jail in lieu of penitentiary time with credit for 48 days, 3 years of supervised probation, complete DUI/Drug Court Program, license revoked for 3 years, pay attorney fees, $10,000 fine with $9,000 suspended, $286.50 costs.

Matthew Heathershaw, Quinn, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Paul Nordstrom, Waubay, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Heather Annis, Eagle Butte, speeding on a state highway, seat belt violation, $84 fines, $78.50 costs.

Wyatt Shields, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, operating vehicle with cut or worn tire, $93 fines, $157 costs.

Ladd Kramme, Fort Pierre, possession of alcohol by minor, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, do not consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana or frequent any bars/ establishments selling primarily alcohol for 1 year, license suspended for 30 days, $400 fine, $78.50 costs.

Jamila Drew, Brookings, speeding on a state highway, failure to stop at accident causing property damage, possession of 2 oz. or less marijuana, simple assault against law enforcement officer, aggravated eluding, 4 years in penitentiary suspended, 3 years of supervised probation, do not consume alcohol or enter establishments selling primarily alcohol for 3 years, do not possess/be present where controlled substances/synthetic drugs are used/sold/manufactured for 3 years, submit to testing of blood/urine/breath/bodily fluids for 3 years, submit to warrantless search/seizure of person/residence/vehicle/property for 3 years, no contact with anyone on probation/parole/DOC aftercare for 3 years, stay on medication as prescribed by physician, $500 fine, $454.50 costs, $16.94 restitution.

Clint Golden, Lodge Pole, Nebraska, conveyance removal requirement, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.

Zebock Comer, Rapid City, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Brent Gill, Timber Lake, speeding on a state highway, $99 fine, $78.50 costs.

Michael Little George, South Sioux City, Nebraska, driving under the influence-1st offense, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, do not consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana or frequent any bars/establishments selling primarily alcohol for 1 year, license revoked for 30 days, $250 fine, $251.50 costs, $964.08 restitution.

