Debra Young, Dupree, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Zackery Huckins, Fort Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $154 fine, $68.50 costs.

Pamela Bessey, Flushing, Michigan, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Natalie Voice, Fort Thompson, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Trent Adams, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Jon Reichel, Moorhead, Minnesota, speeding on other roadways, driving under the influence-2nd offense, 120 days in jail with 119 days suspended and credit for 1 day, abide by law for 1 year, license revoked for 1 year, do not consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana or frequent any bars/establishments selling primarily alcohol for 1 year, obtain a chemical dependency evaluation and complete treatment, $539 fines, $320 costs.

Jack Walsh, Pierre, insufficient number of personal flotation devices, $50 fine, $72.50 costs.

Hayden Sayer, Pierre, careless driving, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Nicholas Emery, Rapid City, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Andrew Wright, Pierre, disorderly conduct, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 6 months, do not consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana or frequent any bars/establishments selling primarily alcohol for 6 months, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $68.50 costs.

Robert Greening, Franklin, Nebraska, aquatic invasive species watercraft, $25 fine, $62.50 costs.

Shantay Waldron, Fort Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Jennifer Csongradi, Pierre, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Taylor Kleinschmidt, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

John Orr, Rapid City, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Dewey Bad Warrior, Eagle Butte, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.

Logan Baker, Murdo, speeding on other roadways, $99 fine, $68.50 costs.

Devan Bruns, Pierre, failure to maintain financial responsibility, driving with suspended license, 20 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 6 months, license suspended for 60 days, $200 fines, $137 costs.

Austin Collins, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Darrell Eikenberry, Camden, Indiana, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.

Janet Webb, Fort Pierre, petty theft-2nd degree- over $400, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 6 months, $200 fine, $86.50 costs.

Pat Durkin, Fort Pierre, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Colton Maier, Miller, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Taylor Miller, Valley City, North Dakota, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Jonathan Stone, Spring Hill, Florida, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.

Emerald Plenty Chief, Pierre, failure to maintain financial responsibility, driving under the influence- 1st offense, 70 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, license suspended for 30 days, license revoked for 30 days, do not consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana or frequent any bars/establishments selling primarily alcohol for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $305 costs.

Alec Crowser, Philip, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

