Corey Glatt, Fort Pierre, no driver’s license, failure to report accident to police, 60 days in jail suspended, abide by law for six months, pay attorney fees, $200 fines, $137 costs.
Colton Langdeau, Pierre, driving under the influence-1st offense, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for one year, license revoked for one year, pay attorney fees, $300 fine, $184 costs.
Chad Cowan, Fort Pierre, disorderly conduct, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for one year, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $68.50 costs.
Coltyn Schuler, Granite Falls, Minn., speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Courtnie LeBeau, Fort Pierre, failure to make proper stop at intersection, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
David Culver, Sturgis, speeding on other roadways, $99 fine, $78.50 costs.
Brian Myers, Fort Pierre, allow dog to run at large, $10.50 fine, $72.50 costs.
Kelvin De Haai, Casper, Wyo., conveyance removal requirement, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ryan Dolney, Sioux Falls, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
David Latty, San Bernardino, Calif., speeding in a school zone, $74 fine, $68.50 costs.
Mark Nail, French Camp, Miss., speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Joseph Schaefer, Parker, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Annie Williams, Fairburn, Ga., speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Kamden Carter, Pierre, failure to make proper stop at intersection, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Lori Dougherty, Pierre, operator assures passengers ages 5-18 wear seat belts-2 counts, $50 fines.
Ronald Anderson, Pierre, stop lamps required, failure to maintain financial responsibility, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for one year, license suspended for 30 days, pay attorney fees, $225 fines, $68.50 costs.
Ryan Kaski, Piedmont, conveyance removal requirements, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
Roger Easland, Pierre, conveyance removal requirements, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
Trask Messinger, Rapid City, conveyance removal requirements, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
Chaney Burns, Philip, no proper license plates on vehicle, renewal registration during assigned month, 10 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 6 months, $200 fines, $137 costs.
Thomasine Wilson, Pierre, open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle, 10 days in jail with 9 days suspended and credit for 1 day, abide by law for 6 months, pay attorney fees, $100 fine, $68.50 costs.
Michelle Amundson, Fort Pierre, throw match or burning object from vehicle, $104 fine, $68.50 costs.
Weston Gravatt, Pierre, insufficient number of personal floatation devices, $50 fine, $62.50 costs.
Tigh Cowan, Highmore, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Ronald Tedrow, Pierre, conveyance removal requirement, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
James Hicks, Fort Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Joseph Clutter, Torrington, Wyo., conveyance removal requirement, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
Cornell Douville, St. Francis, failure to maintain financial responsibility, 10 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 6 months, license suspended for 30 days, pay attorney fees, $100 fine, $68.50 costs.
Zain Baus, Pierre, purchase/receive/consume/possess tobacco under age 18, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of 2 ounces or less marijuana, 50 days in jail suspended, abide by law for one year, do not consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana or frequent any bars/establishments selling primarily alcohol for one year, $400 fines, $253.50 costs.
Daniel LeBeau, Pierre, petty theft-second degree-$400 or less, 30 days in jail with 26 days suspended and credit for four days, abide by law for one year, pay attorney fees, $68.50 costs.
James Lewis, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Jeremiah Kaiser, Prescott, Wis., speeding on a state highway, $99 fine, $78.50 costs.
Alexandria Childs, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Mark Heck, Mitchell, conveyance removal requirement, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
Nathaniel Miller, Champaign, Ill., speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Jodee Gabriel, Pine Ridge, open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
