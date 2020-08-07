Austen Warner, Rapid City, purchase/attempt to purchase alcohol by minor, possession of two oz. or less marijuana, 20 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, license suspended for 30 days, do not consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana or frequent bars/establishments selling primarily alcohol for 1 year, $200 fines, $155 fines.
Lee Thorson, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
John Foley, Fort Pierre, remove stock from inspection area without certificate, 1 day in jail suspended, abide by law for 6 months, $!00 fine, $86.50 costs.
William Konst, Fort Pierre, aquatic-invasive-species watercraft, $25 fine, $62.50 costs.
Theresa Longturkey, Lower Brule, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Richard Kakeldy, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Rebecca Feller, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $668.50 costs.
Casey Heninger, Fort Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Eric Doolittle, Midland, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Cody Jacobson, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Cherylnn Aucoin, Redfield, careless driving, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Preston Johnson, Pierre, driving under the influence-1st offense, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, license revoked for 30 days, $250 fine, $236.50 costs.
Harry Harryman, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Elijah Conner, Elm Creek, NE, no driver’s license, certain operators required to wear seat belts, $79 fines, $68.50 costs.
Juliana Carda, Fort Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Cody Garber, Kadoka, speeding on a four-lane in a rural area, $19 fine, $68.50 costs.
Mary Galbreath, Edgelely, ND, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.
Jackson Gette, Fort Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.
Alicia Doolittle, Midland, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Dennis Groen, Olivet, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Evan Dewell, Pierre, careless driving, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Tristian Tuffs, Pierre, possession of 1-10 lbs marijauna, possession of controlled substance on Schedules I or II, 5 years of supervised probation, pay attorney fees, $208 costs.
Charles Fasthorse, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Jason Malsam, Pierre, aquatic-invasive-species watercraft, $25 fine, $62.50 costs.
Brian Junge, Rapid City, aquatic-invasive-species watercraft, $25 fine, $62.50 costs.
Paul Ketcham, Hartford, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Thayer Ronfeldt, Rapid City, under age twenty-one driver, 10 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, do not consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijauna or frequent any bars/establishments selling primarily alcohol for 1 year, $250 fine, $168.50 costs.
Tate Thorpe, Pierre, driving under the influence-3rd offense, 3 years of supervised probation, pay attorney fees, $1,000 fine, $249 costs.
Marty Hebb, Fort Pierre, insufficient number of personal flotation devices, $50 fine, $62.50 costs.
Joshua Surring, Hermosa, aquatic-invasive-species watercraft, $25 fine, $62.50 costs.
Zane Lewis, Fort Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Troy Poncelet, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Janice Reede, Fort Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $68.50 costs.
Lee Thorson, Pierre, film on back window, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.