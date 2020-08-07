Austen Warner, Rapid City, purchase/attempt to purchase alcohol by minor, possession of two oz. or less marijuana, 20 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, license suspended for 30 days, do not consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana or frequent bars/establishments selling primarily alcohol for 1 year, $200 fines, $155 fines.

Lee Thorson, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

John Foley, Fort Pierre, remove stock from inspection area without certificate, 1 day in jail suspended, abide by law for 6 months, $!00 fine, $86.50 costs.

William Konst, Fort Pierre, aquatic-invasive-species watercraft, $25 fine, $62.50 costs.

Theresa Longturkey, Lower Brule, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Richard Kakeldy, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Rebecca Feller, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $668.50 costs.

Casey Heninger, Fort Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Eric Doolittle, Midland, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Cody Jacobson, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Cherylnn Aucoin, Redfield, careless driving, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Preston Johnson, Pierre, driving under the influence-1st offense, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, license revoked for 30 days, $250 fine, $236.50 costs.

Harry Harryman, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Elijah Conner, Elm Creek, NE, no driver’s license, certain operators required to wear seat belts, $79 fines, $68.50 costs.

Juliana Carda, Fort Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Cody Garber, Kadoka, speeding on a four-lane in a rural area, $19 fine, $68.50 costs.

Mary Galbreath, Edgelely, ND, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.

Jackson Gette, Fort Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.

Alicia Doolittle, Midland, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Dennis Groen, Olivet, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Evan Dewell, Pierre, careless driving, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Tristian Tuffs, Pierre, possession of 1-10 lbs marijauna, possession of controlled substance on Schedules I or II, 5 years of supervised probation, pay attorney fees, $208 costs.

Charles Fasthorse, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Jason Malsam, Pierre, aquatic-invasive-species watercraft, $25 fine, $62.50 costs.

Brian Junge, Rapid City, aquatic-invasive-species watercraft, $25 fine, $62.50 costs.

Paul Ketcham, Hartford, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Thayer Ronfeldt, Rapid City, under age twenty-one driver, 10 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, do not consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijauna or frequent any bars/establishments selling primarily alcohol for 1 year, $250 fine, $168.50 costs.

Tate Thorpe, Pierre, driving under the influence-3rd offense, 3 years of supervised probation, pay attorney fees, $1,000 fine, $249 costs.

Marty Hebb, Fort Pierre, insufficient number of personal flotation devices, $50 fine, $62.50 costs.

Joshua Surring, Hermosa, aquatic-invasive-species watercraft, $25 fine, $62.50 costs.

Zane Lewis, Fort Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Troy Poncelet, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Janice Reede, Fort Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $68.50 costs.

Lee Thorson, Pierre, film on back window, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Tags

Load comments