Jeremy Dean, Milbank, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Carla Iron Shooter, SIoux Falls, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Brenton Barnes, Burleson, TX, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Ralph Marquardt, Yankton, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Abram Elder, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, seat belt violation, $44 fines, $68.50 costs.

Laine Krueger, Kimball, failure to stop at flashing red signal, no driver’s license, $108 fines, $137 costs.

Shane Farlee, Dupree, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Zachary Siers, Sioux Falls, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Alexander Blackwolf, Pierre, failure to maintain financial responsibility, 10 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 6 months, license suspended for 30 days, $200 fine, $68.50 costs.

Robert Guyon, Jr., Lakeside, CA, driving with suspended license, $204 fine, $68.50 costs.

Cody Kleinschmidt, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Nolan Alban, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Yvette Dupris, Cherry Creek, speeding on a state highway, $19 fine, $68.50 costs.

Clement Pryke, Minneapolis, MN, speeding on a state highway, $19 fine, $68.50 costs.

Mary Fouts, Fort Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Christopher Ludemann, Fort Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Tags

Load comments