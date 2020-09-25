Jeremy Dean, Milbank, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Carla Iron Shooter, SIoux Falls, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Brenton Barnes, Burleson, TX, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Ralph Marquardt, Yankton, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Abram Elder, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, seat belt violation, $44 fines, $68.50 costs.
Laine Krueger, Kimball, failure to stop at flashing red signal, no driver’s license, $108 fines, $137 costs.
Shane Farlee, Dupree, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Zachary Siers, Sioux Falls, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Alexander Blackwolf, Pierre, failure to maintain financial responsibility, 10 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 6 months, license suspended for 30 days, $200 fine, $68.50 costs.
Robert Guyon, Jr., Lakeside, CA, driving with suspended license, $204 fine, $68.50 costs.
Cody Kleinschmidt, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Nolan Alban, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Yvette Dupris, Cherry Creek, speeding on a state highway, $19 fine, $68.50 costs.
Clement Pryke, Minneapolis, MN, speeding on a state highway, $19 fine, $68.50 costs.
Mary Fouts, Fort Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Christopher Ludemann, Fort Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
