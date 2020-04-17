Samantha Heim, Watertown, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.

Barry Bod, Estevan, SK, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Sandra Nelson, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Benton Kuchefski, Pierre, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Tamara Cook, Gregory, speeding on a four-lane in a rural area, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Bradley Hancock, Rapid City, following too closely, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Tane Bramblee, Blackhawk, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Ausencio Garcia-Fraire, Oklahoma City, OK, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Kathleen Knox, Pierre, impersonation to deceive law enforcement, driving under the influence-4th offense, 5 years in penitentiary suspended, 1 year in jail suspended, 3 years of probation, participate in and complete 6th Circuit DUI/Drug Court for 3 years, license revoked for 2 years, pay attorney fees, $1000 fine, $358 costs.

Troy Adkison, Fort Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Janis Gimbel, Ree Heights, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Weldon Comes Flying, Stephan, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Turner Starr, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Karen Murray, Parmelee, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Ruby Sazue, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

