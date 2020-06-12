Douglas Doty, Sabetha, KS, driving a commercial vehicle with prohibited levels of alcohol, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 6 months, pay attorney fees, $168.50 costs.
Amber Spottedelk, Pierre, petty theft-2nd degree-$400 or less, 10 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 6 months, $20.87 restitution to YesWay, $100 fine, $68.50 costs.
Trevor Hupp, Fort Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Steven Scherr, Roscoe, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Francisco Vargas, Moline, IL, failure to make proper stop at intersection, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Nathen Doherty, Pierre, unauthorized ingestion of controlled substance/drug in Schedule I or II, five years in penitentiary suspended, 45 days in jail in lieu of penitentiary time with credit for 19 days served, 3 years & 6 months of supervised probation, do not consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana or enter any bar/establishment selling primarily alcohol for 3 years, participate in 24/7 sobriety program for 3 years, submit to warrantless testing of blood/urine/breath/bodily fluids for 3 years, complete any treatment/counseling/aftercare directed by the Court, have no contact with anyone on probation/parole/DOC aftercare for 3 years, pay attorney fees while on probation, $664 costs.
Amanda Braveheart, Mission, driving with suspended license, $204 fine, $68.50 costs.
Shawn Demarrias, Pierre, disorderly conduct, 10 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 6 months, $68.50 costs.
Tonya Onken, Fort Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Emylie Tuberquia, Pierre, possession of two oz. or less marijuana, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 6 months, $!00 fine, $86.50 costs.
Steele Deal, Fort Pierre, possession of controlled substance in Schedules I or II, 3 years of supervised probation, participate in 24/7 Sobriety Program until further order of the Court, do not consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana or enter a bar/establishment selling primarily alcohol for 3 years, have no contact with anyone on probation/parole/DOC aftercare for 3 years, $500 fine, $241.50 costs.
Eryn Louis, Pierre, careless driving, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Kayla Colombe, Pierre, failure to maintain financial responsibility, 5 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 6 months, license suspended for 30 days, $68.50 costs.
Stacy Morris, Rapid City, obstruct police/jailer/firefighter, driving under the influence-2nd offense,130 days in jail with 115 days suspended and credit for 15 days, license revoked for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, complete chemical dependency evaluation, do not consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana or frequent any bars/establishment selling primarily alcohol for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $236.50 costs.
Lenita St. John, driving under the influence- 3rd offense, no driver’s license, 2 years in penitentiary suspended with credit for 18 days, 3 years of supervised probation, do not consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances or enter a bar/establishment selling primarily alcohol for 3 years, participate in the 24/7 Sobriety Program until further order of the Court, pay attorney fees, $325 costs.
Peggy Bechtold, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
McKayla Gunderson, Pierre, speeding on a four-lane in a rural area, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
