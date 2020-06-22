Isaac Loman, Gillette, WY, driving under the influence- 1st offense, 100 days in jail with 99 day suspended and credit for 1 day, license revoked for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, obtain a chemical dependency evaluation and complete treatment, do not consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana or frequent any bars/establishments selling primarily alcohol for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $300 fine, $266.50 costs.
Nanette Brotsky, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Donovan Grassrope, Lower Brule, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Cecelia Johnson, Fort Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Trevor Adamson, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Jessica Daniels, Sturgis, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Marty Hebb, Fort Pierre, municipal speeding, $53.50 fine, $62.50 costs.
Joseph Bourne, Pierre, driving under the influence- 2nd offense, 200 days in jail suspended, license revoked for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, do not consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana or frequent any bars/establishment selling primarily alcohol for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $300 fine, $261.50 costs.
Brent Dougherty, Fort Pierre, disorderly conduct, 5 days in jail suspended, 6 months of unsupervised probation, $100 fine, $68.50 costs.
Lee Layton, Leola, speeding on a four-lane in a rural area, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
David Dunn, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Adam Wyly, Fort Pierre, failure to make proper stop at intersection, careless driving, seat belt violation, $133 fines, $137 costs.
Skye Morin, Fort Pierre, failure to maintain financial responsibility, no proper license plates on vehicle, 40 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $200 fines, $137 costs.
