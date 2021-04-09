37 (0 from last Saturday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Friday.

43 (+14 from last Saturday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County as of 4 p.m. Friday.

2 (same as last Saturday)Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Friday.

0 (same as last Saturday)Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Friday.

119,467 (+1,281 from last Saturday)

Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Friday.

2,465 (+48 from last Saturday)

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota as of 4 p.m. Friday.

1,946 (+8 from last Saturday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

97 (-6 from last Saturday)People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

