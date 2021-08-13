The South Dakota Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard is now updated weekly on Wednesdays by noon. It includes cases reported by 1 p.m. Tuesday each week.

NOTE from SDDOH: During the past calendar week, Aug. 1-7, there were 90 cases per day reported to SD-DOH. This is a 73 percent increase from the 52 cases per day reported during the previous week.

43 (+1 from last week’s report)Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County.

23 (+10 from last week’s report)Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County.

2 (same as last week’s report)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Stanley County.

4 (+3 from last week’s report)Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County.

126,454 (+862 from last week’s report)Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota.

1,149 (+492 from last week’s report)Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota.

2,051 (+1 from last week’s report)Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

75 (+36 from last week’s report)People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

59.82 (up .75 from last week’s report)Percentage of S.D. population with at least one vaccination dose.

54.68 (up .44 from last week’s report)Percentage of S.D. population with vaccination series complete.

