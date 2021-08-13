featured top story COVID-19 by the Numbers Aug 13, 2021 Aug 13, 2021 Updated 46 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe for only $2.49/week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The South Dakota Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard is now updated weekly on Wednesdays by noon. It includes cases reported by 1 p.m. Tuesday each week.NOTE from SDDOH: During the past calendar week, Aug. 1-7, there were 90 cases per day reported to SD-DOH. This is a 73 percent increase from the 52 cases per day reported during the previous week.43 (+1 from last week’s report)Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County.23 (+10 from last week’s report)Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County.2 (same as last week’s report)Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Stanley County.4 (+3 from last week’s report)Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County.126,454 (+862 from last week’s report)Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota.1,149 (+492 from last week’s report)Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota.2,051 (+1 from last week’s report)Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.75 (+36 from last week’s report)People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.59.82 (up .75 from last week’s report)Percentage of S.D. population with at least one vaccination dose.54.68 (up .44 from last week’s report)Percentage of S.D. population with vaccination series complete. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags South Dakota Covid-19 Dashboard Percentage Hughes County Stanley County Vaccination Dose Report Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Sign up for our email newsletters Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from the Capital Journal Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.