36 (no increase from last Saturday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Friday.

34 (-9 from last Saturday)Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County as of 4 p.m. Friday.

2 (same as last Saturday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Friday.

4 (-6 from last Saturday)Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Friday.

29,113,651 (+466,972 from last Saturday)

Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Friday.

529,301 (+10,237 from last Saturday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. according to the CDC&P as of 4 p.m. Friday.

114,347 (+1,282 from last Saturday)

Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the CDC as of 4 p.m. Friday.

2,163 (+67 from last Saturday)

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota as of 4 p.m. Friday.

1,907 (+11 from last Saturday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

62 (-12 from last Saturday)People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

