36 (no increase from last Saturday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Friday.

28 (+1 from last Saturday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County as of 4 p.m. Friday.

2 (same as last Saturday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Friday.

1 (+1 from last Saturday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Friday.

29,903,245 (+412,413 from last Saturday)

Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Friday.

543,975 (+7,241 from last Saturday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. according to the CDC&P as of 4 p.m. Friday.

116,833 (+1,315 from last Saturday)

Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Friday.

2,480 (+240 from last Saturday)

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota as of 4 p.m. Friday.

1,928 (+9 from last Saturday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

74 (+6 from last Saturday)

People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

