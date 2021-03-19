36 (no increase from last Saturday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Friday.

27 (-7 from last Saturday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County as of 4 p.m. Friday.

2 (same as last Saturday)Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Friday.

0 (-4 from last Saturday)Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Friday.

29,490,832 (+377,181 from last Saturday)

Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Friday.

536,734 (+7,433 from last Saturday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. according to the CDC&P as of 4 p.m. Friday.

115,518 (+1,171 from last Saturday)

Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Friday.

2,240 (+77 from last Saturday)

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota as of 4 p.m. Friday.

1,919 (+12 from last Saturday)Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

68 (+6 from last Saturday)

People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

Tags

Load comments