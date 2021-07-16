The South Dakota Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard is now updated weekly on Wednesdays by noon. It includes cases reported by 1 p.m. Tuesday each week.

42 (same as last week’s report)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County.

0 (same as last week’s report)

Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County.

2 (same as last week’s report)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Stanley County.

1 (same as last week’s report)

Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County.

124,750 (+109 from last week’s report)

Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota.

208 (+30 from last week’s report)

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota.

2,040 (+11 from two weeks ago)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

20 (-7 from last week’s report)

People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

57.44 (up .30 from last week’s report)

Percentage of S.D. population with at least one vaccination dose.

53.25 (up .32 from last week’s report)

Percentage of S.D. population with vaccination series complete.

