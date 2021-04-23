39 (+1 from last Saturday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Friday.

51 (same as last Saturday)Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County as of 4 p.m. Friday.

2 (same as last Saturday)Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Friday.

3 (same as last Saturday)Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Friday.

121,850 (+994 from last Saturday)

Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Friday.

1,955 (-246 from last Saturday)

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota as of 4 p.m. Friday.

1,957 (+5 from last Saturday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

116 (+10 from last Saturday)

People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

Tags

Load comments