36 (+1 from last Saturday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Friday.

43 (-4 from last Saturday)Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County as of 4 p.m. Friday.

2 (same as last Saturday)Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Friday.

10 (+3 from last Saturday)Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Friday.

28,646,679Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Friday.

519,064

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. according to the CDC&P as of 4 p.m. Friday.

113,065 (+958 from last Saturday)

Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the CDC as of 4 p.m. Friday.

2,096 (+152 from last Saturday)Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota as of 4 p.m. Friday.

1,896 (+17 from last Saturday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

74 (-22 from last Saturday)People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

Tags

Load comments