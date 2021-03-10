The South Dakota Department of Health has announced that the remainder of people in priority group D – teachers, childcare workers, college staff, college students living in dormitories, and funeral workers – are now eligible to receive their COVID-19 vaccine through Phase I vaccinators.
“Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is a significant step in getting back to normal, and I encourage those eligible to schedule their vaccination today,” said Kim Malsam-Rysdon, Secretary of Health.
South Dakota has been moving down the list of vaccination priority groups. South Dakota has more than 30% of its population having received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.