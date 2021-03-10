The South Dakota Department of Health has announced that the remainder of people in priority group D – teachers, childcare workers, college staff, college students living in dormitories, and funeral workers – are now eligible to receive their COVID-19 vaccine through Phase I vaccinators.

“Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is a significant step in getting back to normal, and I encourage those eligible to schedule their vaccination today,” said Kim Malsam-Rysdon, Secretary of Health.

South Dakota has been moving down the list of vaccination priority groups. South Dakota has more than 30% of its population having received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

