The South Dakota Department of Health announced on March 22 the statewide opening of Group E, of the states’ Phase I priority groups, for the Covid-19 vaccination program.
According to the department’s release, those people included in this newest group include fire service personnel and critical infrastructure workers. To view the exhaustive list of qualifying people, visit the S.D. Dept. of Health website.
Those eligible can receive their COVID-19 vaccine through a healthcare network or through a participating federal retail pharmacy site across the state.
“We are delighted to open up priority group E starting today, well ahead of our original schedule,” said Kim Malsam-Rysdon, Secretary of Health. “We continue encouraging those eligible to schedule their vaccination today, and applaud those who’ve already been vaccinated, as the best way to protect themselves and their loved ones from COVID-19.”
S.D. already has more than 37% of its population having received at least 1-dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Group E includes approximately 227,000 South Dakotans. The latest population estimate of S.D. (2019) is approximately 884,700.
