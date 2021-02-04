Donors provided 138 units during the Pierre Community Blood Drive at Beck Motors this week.
On Monday from the scheduled 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., the Vitalant phlebotomists worked efficiently and in a friendly manner, as the line of potential blood donors kept them very busy. Tuesday, scheduled from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., was the same.
Beck Motors was the blood drive sponsor, while Trace Beck was the individual coordinator. Kimberly Barrett also assisted with the drive.
The drive brought in 146 volunteers, and 121 were able to donate at this time. A total of 138 units of blood products was collected. A total of 18 donors also came forward to donate Power Red Cells (2RBC) which collects two units of red blood cells while returning platelets, plasma and a saline solution back to the donor. There were 31 people who volunteered for the first time.
Vitalant tests all successful blood, platelet and plasma donations for antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. This identifies donors who could help COVID-19 patients by becoming future convalescent plasma donors. Because antibodies are part of the body’s immune response and not the virus itself, antibody testing cannot be used to diagnose current coronavirus infection. Members of the public are urged to postpone donations of blood if they are feeling unwell or suspect they may have COVID-19.
According to Kayla Broneske-Groves with Vitalant, if the donor has had a positive COVID test or has a confirmed positive Vitalant COVID-19 supplemental antibody test, their plasma may be able to help COVID patients. The donor must be fully recovered from COVID-19, at least 28 days symptom free. Blood donors are not tested for an active coronavirus infection.
Though Vitalant officials said they have not been supplied with the scientific reason from the federal government, those who receive a COVID-19 vaccine are still eligible to donate, but not the convalescent plasma.
