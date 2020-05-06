Asphalt concrete crack seal operations will start Monday, May 11, on Highway 14, from the west edge of Fort Pierre at the junction of Highway 1806 and proceed west 23.5 miles.
Traffic will be reduced to one lane and guided through the project by flaggers and a pilot car. A delay up to 15 minutes can be expected while traveling through the work area during daytime hours.
Highway Improvement, Inc. from Sioux Falls is the prime contractor on the $172,519 project.
