Over two dozen businesses are participating in the Historic Pierre Street Association’s newest Crazy Days small business celebration. Starting on Friday, it continues today, Saturday, June 20.
The businesses are fighting to keep small businesses, particularly those downtown, a thriving part of their community.
“We are trying to re-establish our downtown area. We are big supporters of shopping local, and shopping small business,” said April Stromer, vice president or the association.
The free draws during the event include hotdogs, water and soda, music, food sampling, wine tasting, a professional photo of your dog, and more. Other celebration items for sale include theatre popcorn and ice cream, for starters. The sidewalks on S. Pierre Street are filled with tables and racks of merchandise, much at reduced or sale prices.
“We encourage people to get out and have fun, while they are shopping and supporting small business and local business,” said Stromer.
Jennifer Anderson is assisting with Purses By Judy, one of the many businesses lining the sidewalk with merchandise, smiles and conversation. “People are looking and buying. It’s a beautiful day to get out in the fresh air," said Anderson.
