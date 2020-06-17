Crazy Horse School receives $600,000 to fix School Road

The ground breaking ceremony for the Crazy Horse School New Road Project was held May 7. From left are Mike Marshall - school board member, Bob Amiotte - facilities supervisor, Jose Garcia - Sharpe Enterprise Inc., Wes Hawkins - school board chairman, Ron Lutz - Aaron Swan & Associates, Tonia Dull Knife - school board member, Avril Livermont - school board member, Ed Randall - school board member, Leslie Cuny - business manager, and Silas Blaine - superintendent.

 courtesy photo

Crazy Horse School in Wanblee has been received a $600,000 Community Access Grant from the South Dakota Department of Transportation.

The school applied for the matching funds after receiving $500,000 from Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community. The funding is slated for resurfacing the school road and building a sidewalk, with night lighting, along the road.

“Bob Amiotte, facilities supervisor, and I began our journey to repairing our school road six

years ago,” said Silas Blaine, school superintendent. “And, it is a dream come true knowing we will have a safe road with a much-needed sidewalk with lighting for our students who walk to and from school.” The road has many potholes and is breaking apart, and there is currently no sidewalk for pedestrian traffic

“Our school road comes off Highway 44 right into our school campus and circles teacher housing,” said Blaine. “This first phase of road construction will focus only on the main road off Highway 44 to our school building. A new sidewalk with lighting will be installed allowing a safe walk to and from school by many of our students, especially when the weather is nice. The current road does not have a sidewalk and many times vehicles have to slow down and merge over as students are walking on the road. Should we receive additional funds we will focus on phase two, which includes repairing the road around our teacher housing which also is filled with potholes and the asphalt is breaking apart.”

