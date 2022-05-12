This week I am grateful for all the birds that live near me. They provide me with entertainment and music daily since winter has come to an end. There are many cities and areas of the world without such natural beauty to keep them in enchantment with nature.
This week’s helpful health tip is incorporating different forms of balance training into your workout. About 36 million falls are reported among older adults each year, resulting in more than 32,000 deaths. Many people don’t want to spend an hour trying to train their balance at the gym so I have figured out a way to add it to the daily workouts and increase the difficulty of your typical exercise.
So if you’re up for a challenge, read on.
I try to do a good portion of my exercises standing up. For example, chest exercises such as bench press, split squat cable press and single leg cable fly. I enjoy this kind of diversity because I get to lift heavy with a traditional bench press then I get to add a functional movement beside it.
The split squat position with cable benching is amazing because it puts people in a position where they have to learn to push the weight away from them while having them stabilize their lower body. Muscles that fire together, wire together.
By training groups of muscles together you teach the body to work as a holistic system. I could go deeper but I need to make another important point.
Balance training has been shown to decrease imbalances from left and right side body mechanics. The fewer the imbalances, the less risk of injury. Balance exercises engage the core.
Due to maintaining stability in an “unstable” environment, certain muscles are forced to turn on and in many cases of injuries or prolonged sedentary life, it’s being turned on for the first time in a while. This may cause you to exclaim “I felt muscles I never knew I had,” which I hear a lot.
Single leg exercises can fix strength deficits between the left and right leg. Also, most of what we do is single leg. Walking, jogging, running, using stairs, lunging out of our cars, etc. That’s why the single-leg cable fly is such an amazing finisher move for the chest.
Lastly, amazing research now says “using the legs, particularly in weight-bearing exercise, sends signals to the brain that are vital for the production of healthy neural cells.” That means it can help prevent brain diseases!
So use them and use them in as many ways as possible. Do more exercises standing, half-kneeling, tall kneeling, L-sit style or make up a style — just use your legs!
Franklen Phares is a licensed athletic trainer in South Dakota and Texas. Phares has a Bachelor of Science in kinesiology and a master’s degree focusing on exercise physiology with an emphasis on nutritional assimilation. You can contact him on Instagram at @marvel_performance or by email at marvel_performace@yahoo.com.
