The South Dakota Board on Geographic Names is seeking public comment on the proposed names for an unnamed creek in Hughes County. The creek is located north of S.D. Highway 34 between 297th Avenue and 299th Avenue. The three proposed names are Arikara Creek, Crone Creek, and Mush Creek.
The Board is meeting Wednesday, Sept. 30, at 11:45 a.m. (CDT) at the Becker-Hansen Building Commission Room, 700 E. Broadway Ave. in Pierre. The public may also participate by conference call; 866-410-8397 with the conference code of 2763432247#. The board will take public testimony until 1:15 p.m. (CDT).
If unable to attend, send in written comments by Sept. 30. SD Board on Geographic Names, Dept. of Tribal Relations, 302 East Dakota, Pierre, SD 57501; or email to nicole.schneider@state.sd.us.
