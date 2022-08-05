With fall sports just around the corner, it’s a busy time for area schools to get fields and equipment prepped and ready for game time.
Brian Moser is the athletic director for T.F. Riggs High School and oversees the efforts and coordination required to keep the school grounds and athletic facilities in top shape.
“Right now is getting into the busy time of the year,” he said.
Moser explained that preparation for fall athletics involves preparing numerous venues, with inside basketball courts getting worked on every summer.
“Any venue with a wood floor gets redone every year. We shut down our gyms for about a week for every floor — one gym will be closed down while the refinishing is being completed, and then vice versa so there’s always a court available,” Moser said.
In addition to maintaining athletic grounds and the interior sporting facilities for the various school properties, the maintenance and ground crews Mark Sommers directs are responsible for overseeing the current $8.1 million addition to an elementary school within their purview.
“We have eight grounds personnel including myself,” Sommers said.
In addition to the grounds and maintenance department, the school employs 28 custodial staff.
“Our biggest challenge, just like everywhere else at the moment is keeping people and having enough help,” Sommers said.
Sommers’ maintenance and grounds team are responsible for work that includes plumbing, electrical, heating and air conditioning, carpentry work, sprinkler systems and locksmithing. In addition to all of the field and venue preparation, his crew is also responsible for all of the snow removal work as well.
Mowing, painting lines and watering grass fields are a massive portion of the work undertaken by the athletic department and ground crews working for the school district.
Moser noted the current softball field project that will result in another excellent venue located directly behind the high school.
“I’ve been working closely with our grounds crew to turn this old little league baseball field into our new high school softball field,” he said.
The new softball field’s work includes creating the new field, adding a fence and completely redoing the infield area
“We’ve got a five-year plan of what we’re going to do here,” Moser said. “Over the next month, you’ll really see this start changing.”
Moser mentions that while contractors will be brought in for work on the fence, the school is working solely with the local Oahe JO Softball Association group to bring the plan to fruition.
T.F. Riggs High School has an athletics record that is difficult to ignore. During the seven years that Moser has been the athletic director for the school, they have earned 15 titles and five-straight football championships.
“There are a lot of impressive facilities around the state — Huron has really nice turf facility, but not with this type of setting,” Moser said.
Hollister Field provides a stunning backdrop for fall football games, and Moser mentions that while maintaining the grass across a variety of school properties can be a challenge, the maintenance and grounds crews are always up to the task.
“Our grounds crews do a really good job,” he said.
