AARP is reaching out to groups across South Dakota, encouraging them to apply for its 2021 Community Challenge grant program. This year's grants will prioritize projects that focus on diversity and inclusion, and aid in local recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.
New categories to reflect the pandemic and social justice challenges highlight grants to propel community-level projects across South Dakota this year.
Through April 14, AARP will accept applications for its Community Challenge grant program. The annual funding is designed to help make towns and cities more livable through "quick-action" projects.
Lindsey Holmquest, associate state director for Community Outreach at AARP South Dakota, said in light of everything that's happened over the past 12 months, they will consider projects that align with current challenges.
"Coronavirus relief; so if there are any projects related to getting back on your feet after COVID," Holmquest said. "And also, diversity and inclusion while improving the social environment in the community."
Most grants are relatively modest, around $10,000 dollars on average, and will be awarded to projects that can be completed by Nov. 10.
But Holmquest noted there are no limits on grant size, and they can be as small as a few hundred dollars. Local governments, non-profits and community groups are encouraged to apply.
Holmquest added the grants can be seen as solutions at times when it might be hard to otherwise secure funding for a community-improvement effort and the types of projects that benefit all residents.
"And that can range for everything from public and outdoor spaces to community connectivity," Holmquest said. "Feeling included in what's going on, communication."
Last year, nearly $70,000 dollars in grants were awarded for projects around the state.
Since 2017, AARP has awarded 560 Community Challenge grants involving more than $2 million to nonprofit organizations and government entities across the country.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.