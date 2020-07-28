Cole Cruse and Nicole Farnsworth were among 225 graduates to receive bachelor’s degrees at Northwestern College, Orange City, Iowa, during commencement ceremonies Saturday, July 18. Northwestern College is a Christian college of more than 1,400 students.

Cruse graduated with a major in religion/biology health professions. He is the son of Brad and Tammy Cruse of Pierre.

Farnsworth graduated magna cum laude (3.70-3.89 grade point average) with a major in elementary education. She is the daughter of Tom and Deb Farnsworth of Pierre.

