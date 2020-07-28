Cole Cruse and Nicole Farnsworth were among 225 graduates to receive bachelor’s degrees at Northwestern College, Orange City, Iowa, during commencement ceremonies Saturday, July 18. Northwestern College is a Christian college of more than 1,400 students.
Cruse graduated with a major in religion/biology health professions. He is the son of Brad and Tammy Cruse of Pierre.
Farnsworth graduated magna cum laude (3.70-3.89 grade point average) with a major in elementary education. She is the daughter of Tom and Deb Farnsworth of Pierre.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.