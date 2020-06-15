The South Dakota Cultural Heritage Center in Pierre, after being closed to the public the past three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, reopened June 15.
Public hours for the museum and gift shop are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CDT Monday through Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sundays. Archives hours are 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. To do research, the public is encouraged to call the archives ahead of time at 605-773-3804 and make an appointment.
According to Jeff Mammenga, media coordinator for the S.D. State Historical Society, several social-distancing protocols are in place throughout the building for the public’s protection. For more information, call 605-773-3458 or visit history.sd.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.