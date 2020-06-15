The South Dakota Cultural Heritage Center in Pierre, after being closed to the public the past three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, reopened June 15.

Public hours for the museum and gift shop are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CDT Monday through Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sundays. Archives hours are 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. To do research, the public is encouraged to call the archives ahead of time at 605-773-3804 and make an appointment.

According to Jeff Mammenga, media coordinator for the S.D. State Historical Society, several social-distancing protocols are in place throughout the building for the public’s protection. For more information, call 605-773-3458 or visit history.sd.gov.

