The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources requested water quality data to complete a biennial assessment of South Dakota’s lakes and streams.
According to a DANR release, chemical, physical and biological data will be considered. Beach closure information, including date, duration and water quality results is also requested. Data submitted will be shared on DANR’s Water Quality Monitoring Access Portal and available for public viewing. Organizations submitting water quality data must operate under an approved Quality Assurance Project Plan or participate in DANR’s quality control requirements and provide documentation upon request.
Electronic data must be submitted by September 2.
The Integrated Report provides an assessment of the quality of South Dakota’s surface water resources and identifies impaired waters requiring a Total Maximum Daily Load. A TMDL calculates the amount of pollution a waterbody can receive and still meet water quality standards along with supporting assigned beneficial uses. Once TMDLs are determined, local, state and federal activities can be directed toward improving the quality of the waterbody.
The 2022 Integrated Report must be completed and submitted to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency by April 1, 2023. The department’s 2020 Integrated Report can be viewed online at https://danr.sd.gov/OfficeOfWater/SurfaceWaterQuality/docs/SD_2020_IR_final.pdf.
For more information or to submit water quality data, call 1-800-438-3367, or email Joshua.Strobel@state.sd.us, or Shannon.Minerich@state.sd.us.
