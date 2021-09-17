The Pierre area Daughters of the American Revolution is one of the state’s youngest chapters, but members keep busy with community projects and hosting statewide functions.
The Spirit of the Prairie chapter officially completed its charter in July 2009, with 15 members. One year later, the new chapter hosted the South Dakota DAR Board of Management meeting.
Since then, the chapter hosted the 100th annual state conference in 2014 and 106th in 2020.
During the 2020 state conference, members — some dressed as suffragettes like Susan B. Anthony and Alice Paul — moved forward with plans to place a marker on the Capital Lake grounds in Pierre, commemorating the nation’s upcoming 250th anniversary in 2026.
On Aug. 28, DAR members dedicated the marker following their statewide Board of Management meeting in Pierre.
“The marker honors the memory of the men and women with whom we have a sacred compact to ensure that these United States of America continues as a government of the people, by the people, for the people,” DAR spokesperson Gena Parkhurst said. “It is also designed to raise appreciation amongst current and future generations of Americans of our
Patriots’ sacrifice for their benefit.”
The marker wasn’t the only business completed during the meeting. Members also folded pocket flags for 115 National Guardsmen. Members also wrote thank you notes to Honor Flight requests held in September and October.
Midwest Honor Flight is a volunteer-based nonprofit organization giving veterans an all-expense-paid trip to Washington to visit memorials honoring their services and sacrifices.
The national DAR organization began in 1890 as a volunteer service organization to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism. Its members trace their bloodline lineage directly from participants in the American Revolution. The organization requires lineage documentation for membership. DAR has more than 185,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters worldwide.
Chapter Regent Betsy Pollock said that the catalyst to starting the chapter was having “enough members qualifying because of their ‘patriot’ who supported or was involved in the American Revolution.”
The coronavirus pandemic curtailed chapter participation to some extent in 2020, but Pollock said members continue to meet.
Parkhurst said the Pierre area chapter earned the Chapter Achievement Award Level 1 in 2020. It had the largest percentage increase in Chapter Achievement Award Points from 2019 to 2020. The chapter also received honors for membership retention and has earned a “Shimmer” rating in a Luminary Challenge.
And there’s plenty to keep the chapter busy. Member projects include Youth Scholarships for Good Citizens and Quilts of Valor — a program giving volunteer-made quilts to veterans.
The holiday season also brings their annual projects. Members help with Christmas money for veterans’ homes, gifts for veterans and decorate trees during the annual Christmas at the Capitol.
