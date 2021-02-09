The Department of Criminal Investigation blood drive on February 8 helped collect a total of 30 units of blood products through Vitalant blood services.

A total of 27 people volunteered to donate blood, and 25 were able to donate at that time. Six donors gave Power Red Cells (2RBC), which collects two units of red blood cells while returning platelets, plasma and a saline solution back to the donor. There were 11 people who volunteered for their first time. Taylor Hyde coordinated the drive.

The need for blood never ceases. Vitalant is currently testing all successful blood, platelet and plasma donations for antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. It gives an initial test to help identify donors who could help COVID-19 patients by becoming future convalescent plasma donors. Because antibodies are part of the body’s immune response and not the virus itself, antibody testing cannot be used to diagnose current coronavirus infection.

Also, with each donation, donors receive a free total cholesterol test. Blood donation takes about an hour from check-in to refreshments.

