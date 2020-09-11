Dakota Wesleyan University — Mitchell has announced its royalty candidates for this year’s homecoming king and queen.
There are six queen candidates. Of the six king candidates, one is Bradley Dean of Pierre. He is majoring in business marketing and minoring in history. He is a four-year member of the DWU men’s basketball team and a two-year member of the baseball team. He is also a member of the business club. Dean is a graduate of Pierre T.F. Riggs High School and is the son of Greg and Jill Dean.
Blue & White Days is Monday through Sunday, Sept. 21-27. Coronation is at 7 p.m., Monday, Sept. 21, in the Sherman Center. Each candidate is allowed a maximum of four tickets to distribute to family and/or friends. Face coverings will be required for those in attendance. Coronation will be livestreamed to the public via www.dwu.edu/live.
