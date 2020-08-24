Decent crop, poor pricing: North central SD crops promising

McLaughlin, S.D. — Crop pricing options are poor, but Steve Pfeifer indicates wheat and other crop production was looking favorable in parts of north-central South Dakota as he headed into the late part of his wheat harvest.
About a third of Pfeifer’s farm is in spring wheat. After a 2-inch rain on Aug. 11, 2020, he was harvesting on Aug. 12, and pleased that moisture content was settling in at 12.4%, which is within the 12% to 14% range needed to harvest without much drying. “This’ll work, this’ll work,” he said.
Spring wheat yield looked good heading into the final third of wheat harvest on Aug. 12, 2020. Pfeifer and his crew were combining a two-mile-long field of “Boost” wheat — a variety released by South Dakota in 2016. Pfeifer’s combines are equipped with “stripper” heads, which takes off the grain heads, leaving the standing straw stubble to catch snow for moisture. The practice is great for wildlife and the follow-crop of corn.
Wheat yields so far had averaged about 45 bushels per acre. He was seeing good test weight, and “OK” protein content. “It ain’t no ‘bumper’ deal, but ... , “ he said.
As for his other crops, sunflowers are “OK,” planted in wet conditions, and Pfeifer’s operation “just took the bugs out” the day before. “They’re full bloom — they look OK at the moment,” he said.
Much of the farm had little moisture in June, but some in July and 2 inches of rain on Aug. 11. “At the moment we’re good, and we got it right at the moment we needed it,” he said. Corn is looking good, “like everyone else in the United States,” Pfeifer said. “As producers, we always want more, but we’ll be satisfied with what we get.”
Hay crops were looking good, and Pfeifer also is in the cow-calf business.
Pfeifer, 63, is a board member for the Agtegra Cooperative, and realizes that someone — somewhere in the world — needs to have a cropping disadvantage in order for prices to move favorably.
“The disadvantage for people in Iowa, with their great winds that they’ve had, might be an advantage for us, today, or in the future,” Pfeifer said, regarding the Aug. 10, 2020, hurricane-like windstorm that caused $4 billion in crop losses. But he was quick to emphasize, “Let’s hope they didn’t get hit too bad and we can all benefit from it at some point.”
