The board of the South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) has approved $600,000 in grants from the Solid Waste Management Program for waste tire and solid waste cleanup projects.
According to the DENR release, since 1999 the DENR has managed this cleanup program. Since 2019 - the last time DENR requested funding - more than 2,750 tons of waste tires have been properly disposed of or recycled at permitted facilities. The department has provided funding for the removal and proper disposal of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS/PFOS) from local fire departments.
A portion of these funds is available to help S.D. school districts contain and dispose of hazardous chemicals, such as materials from high school chemistry labs. Since 2011, these funds have assisted with hazardous chemical cleanups at 43 school districts across the state. Grant funds will also be used to remove and dispose of PFOS/PFAS across the state.
