Winners of the River Cities Public Transit’s “Design A Bus” contest have been announced.
The contest started in October with the purpose of encouraging elementary students in the area to create a contest entry based on the theme of bus safety.
First and second place winners were selected from each elementary school that entered. Each first place contestant received a $75 gift certificate from Walmart and a $25 gift certificate from Dairy Queen. Each second place winner received a $25 gift certificate from DQ. The program was aided through a South Dakota Arts Council’ arts and education grant. Each winner also received similar certificates that, for young Asher Spoehr, reads, “St. Joseph Elementary 1st Place Design is hereby granted to Asher Spoehr for outstanding design concept in the Design A Bus Contest,” signed by Ron Baumgart, executive director RCPT.
“All of the designs were placed onto a bus that we will use in our fleet,” said Jess Marlow, administrator RCPT. “They will stay there until that bus is no longer in service.” The particular bus chosen is driven most often by Joe “Santa Joe” Malmassari. The first place posters are duplicated on each side of the bus, while the ‘runner-up’ posters cover the exterior back of the bus.
"I want this to be special for the kids. It's been fun," Marlow added.
From St. Joseph School in Pierre, Asher Spoehr received first place. From Kennedy Elementary, Coleson Gravatt earned first place and Brooke Borcea earned second - both second-graders. From Jefferson Elementary, Roxanne Vanzee, fourth grade, took first and Haylee Sharkey, third grade, took second. From Stanley County Elementary in Fort Pierre, third-grader Ruby Bonn earned first and fifth-grader Aspen Lenz earned second.
