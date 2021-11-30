Most everyone has realized that fertilizer prices have drastically increased since last summer. There are many contributing factors for this increase, which aren’t relevant in front of the difficult decisions necessary for profitable crop production in 2022.
In order to effectively select a profitable nitrogen rate for corn, it is very important to have an understanding of what leftover — residual — soil nitrate is in the soil, calculate an accurate yield goal and understand how the price of nitrogen and corn affect the economically optimal nitrogen rate.
South Dakota is on the western edge of the Corn Belt. Our state receives much less precipitation on average than areas to our east. Since we are drier, soil fertility researchers in the Great Plains and South Dakota have found that taking credit for “residual” nitrogen is a good practice when determining a fertilizer nitrogen rate for corn.
The chances of losing the nitrate in the soil are very low since most of our soils can hold significant amounts of water. Of course, sampling for nitrate-nitrogen in the soil as close to corn growth and uptake would be the best management practice. However, any sample from fall or spring is better than no samples at all.
Determining an accurate yield goal is crucial for determining an accurate nitrogen rate. Yield goal, “is not the yield you want, but it is the yield you can get!”
Using the Olympic yield average is the best way to determine a yield goal. One should take the last 5-10 years of yield data. Remove the obvious low or high yields and determine the average of the remaining yields.
A yield trend adjustment should also be applied to the average to compensate for improved hybrids and corn management. Usually, 5 percent is a good value to increase the average yield. The yield trend adjustment is flexible and should be determined according to local experience with yield successes or struggles.
Corn response to applied nitrogen is not even across the applied nitrogen rates. For example, at lower application rates, more bushels of corn are produced compared to higher application rates, where the incremental yield increase is diminished to a point of no further yield improvement.
The price of corn and nitrogen can greatly influence the point of diminishing returns on the corn response curve for nitrogen. When corn and fertilizer nitrogen are relatively low, the effect of price is minimized. However, during a year when prices are high, the effect is much greater and is noticeable.
Figure 1 shows how the price of nitrogen can influence the economically optimal nitrogen rate when the price of corn is held constant. As the price of nitrogen increases, the economically optimal nitrogen rate decreases.
While we cannot know what the price of nitrogen will be next year, it is very important to understand how the level of both prices will influence corn profitability for 2022.
Anthony Bly is a South Dakota State University Extension field specialist.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.