In order to qualify for the highest rank in Boy Scouts, two local Life Scouts, Eddie DeVaney and Stan Hodne, each spearheaded the completion of community projects.
Eddie DeVaney organized a team of other Scouts to assemble approximately 30,000 test kits for COVID-19 for the South Dakota Department of Health. These kits were in turn sent out to hospitals throughout the state. Twelve other scouts, as well as adult volunteers, worked on the project. On one Saturday, the crew assembled around 5,000 test kits. They continued working on consecutive days at the Methodist Church. DeVaney worked under the safety restrictions that his crew could not have more than 10 people working at one time, and each scout and other volunteers had to stay at least six feet apart from each other.
“This project idea was presented to my troop by Tim Southern, a troop committee member and the director of the State Health Laboratory,” said DeVaney. “I volunteered to do the project because of the impact it would have on not just my community, but the entire state of South Dakota. Since testing supplies for hospitals and clinics are in great demand in order to combat COVID-19, this project would benefit those who need these materials and help identify those who are infected so that our state can reopen safely. Over the past three weeks, with the help of several scouts from Troop 27, we have packaged at least 30,000 testing swabs that will be sent across the state.”
“With this whole coronavirus dilemma, things may look not good for us, but we just have to hope that this pandemic can be stopped. Eventually we will reach the end of this tunnel and return to normal, but to do that we have to be using reason and we will pull through this with enough hope and determination,” said DeVaney.
DeVaney added, ““I’ve been in the scouting program for many years and have learned many useful skills, such as outdoor survival, leadership, and how to be a good citizen, all of which I can apply to my daily life. The fun part about scouts is the activities we do, whether it’s something at a meeting or a campout.”
For his Eagle Scout community project, Stan Hodne completed a signage construction detail. The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department needed a sign to display a map and other information about the LaFramboise Island area.
Hodne led a group of four other scouts, and completed the project in early May. He worked on the project for over 20 hours, and the other scouts each worked on the project for around 10-15 hours.
Hodne took advantage of professional guidance from community member Slade Weller to ensure he did everything correctly and safely.
“Because of these pandemic times and just not enough time, the sign has yet to be installed,” said Ryan Raynor, District Park Superintendent at Farm Island, whose jurisdiction includes The LaFramboise Island Nature Area. “We are hoping to have the sign installed, maybe, in the next two weeks. It will be at the nature area trailhead, not too far from the green gate when you drive up to the trail heads.”
“We have five scouts who have achieved their Life Scout rank, and will be doing their Eagle Scout projects in the future,” said Alyssa Schaefbauer, advancement chair for the local scouting program.
