DeVaney crowned Mr. PHS

Mr. PHS 2021 was crowned at T.F. Riggs High School on Thursday, March 25. The title was earned by junior Eddie DeVaney.
The annual pageant competition is a fundraiser for the Riggs Student Council. It raised $582 dollars that is donated directly to the Children’s Miracle Network.
According to Charis Blanchette, Student Council advisor, the final results of Mr. PHS are: 1st place — Eddie DeVaney, 2nd place — Kahlor Hindman, 3rd place — Elliot Leif, 4th place — Peyton Schlekeway, and 5th place — Gary Nedved. These five participated in front of a public audience in the final competition, out of 10 original sign-ups.
In the casual wear category the results were: 1st DeVaney, 2nd Leif, 3rd Schlekeway, 4th Hindman, 5th Nedved. Interview portion results were: 1st DeVaney, 2nd Nedved and Schlekeway, 4th Leif, 5th Hindman. In the talent category: 1st Hindman, 2nd DeVaney, 3rd Schlekeway, 4th Leif, 5th Nedved. The results of the staff impersonations were: 1st DeVaney and Nedved, 3rd Leif, 4th Schlekeway, 5th Hindman. Formal wear results: 1st Hindman, 2nd DeVaney, 3rd Schlekeway, 4th Leif, 5th Nedved.
April events for the Student Council include: April 12 — State Student Council Virtual Conference, April 12 — speaking at the School Board Meeting, April 16 — hosting a “Senior Sunrise” breakfast, April 22 — Volunteering at Feeding South Dakota, April 28 — “Limbo into Spring” activities during lunch periods.
