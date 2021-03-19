The coronavirus pandemic delayed the Riverwalk Landing project on Ft. Pierre's side of the river, but the developer hopes to get it moving again this year.
The hiatus came after organizers canceled an open house for people interested in acquiring one of the 22 residential condos in the four-story building due to COVID-19.
Midwest Construction & Development Co-owner Glennis Zarecky said they intended to get the project active last year.
"We've got a waiting list of folks who indicated an interest, and we ended up postponing it because of COVID," she said. "It was supposed to be last March, and then, of course, COVID lasted all year. It just had to be put on the back burner for that era."
Zarecky said building costs need reassessing before any pricing and open houses can move forward due to cost increases for supplies.
"We have to revisit our quotes because pricing has been impacted by COVID, and in the just normal course of business, you see price increases each year somewhat in the construction industry," she said.
The Riverwalk Landing mixed-use project is about 3 acres near Pizza Ranch and would have residential and commercial spaces. Zarecky said the commercial spaces would be for lease or sale.
"This is the type of housing you see a lot of retirees, in particular or empty nesters who are wanting to sell their home and move into something that is maintenance-free," she said. "It's going to be a more high-end facility. The construction type is more high-end. It will be a more expensive type of multi-family housing than what I would say you typically see around here."
Zarecky said Midwest Construction was already looking at getting the project back on track and met with the architect on Thursday.
